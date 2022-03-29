Vitality Bowls Hosting Special Giveaways for National Açaí Bowl Day

Vitality Bowls is solidifying its status as the go-to celebration destination for National Açaí Bowl Day in 2022. In honor of the foodie-favorite holiday, Vitality Bowls is kicking off the festivities with special promotions and daily social media giveaways beginning April 1, leading up to National Açaí Bowl Day on April 6.



The grand celebration includes an exclusive Buy One Get One Free special on National Açaí Bowl Day, when Loyalty Members can get a free Vitality Bowl, Nutty Bowl or Tropical Bowl with any medium or large açaí bowl purchase. Customers must sign up for the brand’s Loyalty Program to redeem the promotion by April 6.



“There’s no better way to promote our favorite day of the year than by giving our customers a taste of what Vitality Bowls is all about – fun, delicious, hassle-free healthy eating,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “Whichever way you choose to participate in National Açaí Bowl day, whether it’s in store, online or ordering for delivery, we’re eager to share tasty and nutritious açaí bowls with communities all over the nation on April 6.”



Vitality Bowls fans can also visit the brand’s Instagram page, @vitalitybowls, every day from April 1 to April 6 for special giveaways. Guests can enter a new giveaway each day by tagging two friends in the comments section of the day’s post and following the Vitality Bowls Instagram page, for a chance to win a free açaí bowl. The brand will select one new winner every day, and all winners will be contacted via Instagram by Friday, April 8.



Adding to the excitement of week-long açaí bowl specials, Vitality Bowls will also crown a superfood fanatic as the 2022 Superfood Superhero. This person will be rewarded for being the individual who purchased the most açaí bowls from April 2021 to April 2022. The appointed Superfood Superhero will also receive free açaí bowls for a year (one bowl per month for 12 months).



Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry, selling well over 10 million açaí bowls since its inception. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.



Guests can enjoy a variety of delectable options from Vitality Bowls, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries and honey). Plus, fresh juices, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, panini, toasts and salads are available in each café.