Vitality Bowls in Berea, which specializes in a variety of nutritious and delicious acai bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary this September. To commemorate the milestone, the Berea café is offering its Loyalty Club Members a Buy One Get One 50% off Smoothies and Acai Bowls reward on September 22.

To be eligible for the promotion, customers must download the Vitality Bowls app before or on Sunday, September 22, or be an existing member of the brand’s Loyalty Program. The in-store event will be held at the Berea café, situated at 347 Front Street. Guests are invited to join the celebration and enjoy special offers.

“As we celebrate our first year in Berea, I’m grateful for the journey we’ve shared with this amazing community. Vitality Bowls is more than just a café – it’s about building relationships and delivering nutritious, delicious superfoods,” said Michael Todia, owner of Vitality Bowls Café in Berea. “The support from our guests, team, and neighbors has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing to serve healthy, delicious meals. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this milestone – your support inspires us to keep growing.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the support of our loyal fans,” said Tara Gilad, President and Co-Founder of Vitality Bowls. “Since our first restaurant opened in 2011, we’ve experienced incredible growth. This anniversary not only celebrates our expansion but also honors franchisees like Michael Todia and his team in Berea. Their hard work makes our vision a reality, and we look forward to sharing Vitality Bowls with more communities in the years to come.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.