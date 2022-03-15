Vitality Bowls Inks Deal to Open in Charlotte

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls and smoothies, has signed a lease with local entrepreneur Karthick Natarajan to open the renowned superfood café in Charlotte.

Natarajan is planning for a summer 2022 opening at 1414 South Tryon Street, located at The RailYard in the heart of South End Charlotte. The health-focused fast casual restaurant will grant local residents, professionals and visitors access to an assortment of nutrient-dense foods not found elsewhere. This will be the fourth Vitality Bowls café to open in North Carolina, joining the existing cafés in Cornelius and Greensboro and a café opening soon in Huntersville.

“I’m thrilled to open my café in Charlotte and bring healthy and delicious food options to the community,” says Natarajan, a yoga practitioner for over 15 years. “There is so much potential for Vitality Bowls in Charlotte, given the local demand for clean and nutritious offerings. I look forward to bringing the full Vitality Bowls experience to Charlotte residents.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed). Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, panini, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

“Karthick is exactly the right person to grow the brand in Charlotte,” adds Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “He truly represents our values here at Vitality Bowls and shares the mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

There are currently more than 122 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.