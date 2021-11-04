Vitality Bowls Introduces Savory Menu Nationwide

Leading superfood concept and allergy-friendly café, Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açai bowls and smoothies, announced the official launch of savory grain bowls, salads, wraps and toasts. The new savory menu will be available to guests across the U.S. by October 27h.

“Vitality Bowls has been focused on offering allergy-friendly and healthy food options for 10 years now,” says Roy Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitality Bowls. “We remain dedicated to creating extraordinary superfood-focused menu items with high nutritional value and that mission is evident in our new savory offerings as well. We are thrilled to share this moment with existing fans and new guests as we continue to support and lead our superfood movement across the nation.”

A perfect complement to the brand’s signature Instagram-worthy açai bowls and smoothies, the new savory menu includes the Supergreen Goddess Salad, made with a blend of super greens, chicken, egg, avocado, radish, cucumber, topped with feta cheese, mint, superseed crunch and house-made green goddess dressing. For a heartier meal, fans can opt for the Chimichurri Steak and Roasted Potato Bowl, loaded with a blend of super greens, grass-fed steak, grains, roasted potato, roasted tomato, radish, chimichurri, lemon tahini vinaigrette and sprinkled with pepitas.

Options like the Vitality Wrap are sure to be a crowd pleaser, hand-crafted in a tomato basil tortilla with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch,

Items on the Vitality Bowls menu are filled with fresh, all natural ingredients loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. Guests will be pleased to find trend-forward dishes on the new menu, such as the brand’s unique take on the millennial-favorite avocado toast made with avocado, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, superseed crunch and flaky salt on a bed of whole grain bread.

Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry since its inception in 2011. Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has solidified itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods.

All Vitality Bowls menu items are made to order and prepared in a kitchen designed to avoid cross contact for customers with food allergies. The brand’s menu items are also free of ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.