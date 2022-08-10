Vitality Bowls Lands in Arizona

Vitality Bowls announced the opening of its first café in Arizona on Friday, August 12. The new franchise location in Gilbert will be the first for owner Gary Legumina. His sons, Casey, Jake and Luke Legumina, as well as their mother, Julie Delaney, are also partners in the venture.

“It’s a tremendous honor and an exciting time to be part of Vitality Bowls’ entrance into Arizona,” says Legumina, who brings extensive restaurant ownership experience with him after opening and operating several Subway locations throughout the area for 18 years. “There is a lack of healthy food offerings for consumers in the local area, and I think Vitality Bowls will be a perfect fit and fill that niche in Gilbert. With a number of delicious offerings at our café, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The new café will be conveniently located at 2438 South Recker Road in the Verde at Cooley Station shopping center. This restaurant will be the first Vitality Bowls café in Arizona, joining the 129 locations open or in development nationwide. An additional five locations are planned for the state in the coming months.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“This is a major milestone for our brand as we finally make our entrance into Arizona and introduce our better superfood concept to the people of Gilbert,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “Gary is the perfect operator to help us establish Vitality Bowls in Arizona, and our team is ready to support him every step of the way.”

