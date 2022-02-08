Vitality Bowls Launches "Bowl for Gold' Campaign to Celebrate Healthier Lifestyles

Leading superfood concept and allergy-friendly café, Vitality Bowls, has announced the launch of its newest giveaway and campaign titled “Bowl for the Gold” this month, which will celebrate guests for reaching healthier and happier lifestyles in 2022.

On Wednesday, February 9, in timing with the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Vitality Bowls fans and followers can participate in the Bowl for the Gold campaign by submitting a personal health, wellness, fitness or nutrition accomplishment from the past year the Vitality Bowls website: https://vitalitybowls.com/bowl-for-the-gold/. To be considered for the winning prize of free açaí bowls for a year, participants must share a nutrition, fitness or overall health accomplishments from the past year and how Vitality Bowls’ menu offerings can help them achieve even more wins in 2022.

“The last three years have certainly impacted the way we prioritize our health and wellness, and we want to celebrate those who are ‘going for the gold’ when it comes to living healthier lifestyles,” says Tara Gilad, President and Co-Founder of Vitality Bowls. “The Bowl for the Gold campaign will recognize those who are focusing on improving well-being with even the smallest lifestyle changes, like eating more greens or spending more time on their fitness or wellness regimes. The entire Vitality Bowls team is thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our supporters.”

After the campaign’s close on February 20, Vitality Bowls will select three winners to receive free açaí bowls for a year (one açaí bowl per month for 12 months), all packed with superfood ingredients to help endorse healthy lifestyles without compromising convenience or taste.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

There are currently more than 145 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.