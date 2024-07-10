Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls and more, announced the official launch of its cold-pressed bottled juices, shots and smoothies across all Texas locations. Starting on July 9, guests in Texas can beat the summer heat with refreshing bottled items that are packed with the nutrient-rich superfoods Vitality Bowls is known for.

To celebrate, Vitality Bowls is offering BOGO 50% Off on bottled juices, smoothies and shots at all Texas locations. From July 12 through July 19, guests can redeem this limited time offer through the Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club App and explore a variety of refreshing options.

“We’re thrilled to expand our cold-pressed bottled items to Vitality Bowls communities in Texas this summer,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “Our bottled juices, smoothies and shots feature the same fresh and nutrient-rich ingredients that our customers love, in a convenient, on-the-go format. We’re honored to continue our mission of promoting health and wellness, and we can’t wait to share these exciting new options with our valued guests.”

This expansion underscores the brand’s mission of making healthy eating accessible and convenient for all, solidifying its reputation as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals.

Each bottled item is crafted to complement Vitality Bowls’ existing offerings, providing customers with even more nutritious and delicious options. The line includes the “Green Me Up” juice made with fuji apple, cucumber, celery, romaine, spinach, kale and lemon, and “Vitality Blast,” smoothie a signature creation of apple, mango, orange, banana, spinach, kale, moringa. Energy and immunity-boosting shots are also available, made with superfood ingredients such as ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value, in alignment with the brand’s mission to help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.