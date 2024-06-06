Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café offering accessible and healthy superfood menu items, announced the official launch of its new virtual restaurant brand, Harvest Kitchen. Available now in select U.S. markets, Harvest Kitchen blends a variety of savory recipes, like the hearty Steak Bowl and flavorful Avocado Chicken Wrap, with the clean ingredients and nutrient superfoods that Vitality Bowls is known for.

Following the brand’s initial test launch in the Bay Area this May, Harvest Kitchen will be available on June 10 at select locations in California, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Texas, and Nebraska. On July 15, Harvest Kitchen will debut in all Vitality Bowls markets nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to bring Harvest Kitchen to our Vitality Bowls communities this summer,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “This digital menu features the fresh, superfood ingredients our customers love, now with even more savory options, including sandwiches, wraps, protein bowls, salads and more. Designed for both online and in-store ordering convenience, Harvest Kitchen offers the same nutritious experience that fits perfectly into our guests’ lifestyles. We’re honored to continue our mission of promoting health and wellness, and we can’t wait to share these exciting new menu items with our valued guests.”

The Harvest Kitchen menu is designed to complement Vitality Bowls’ existing offerings by providing customers with even more nutritious and delicious options. From hearty protein bowls to satisfying breakfast wraps, each item is crafted with the same commitment to quality that Vitality Bowls is known for such as clean ingredients and all natural, grass-fed sous-vide meats. This expansion underscores Vitality Bowls’ mission of making healthy eating accessible and convenient for all, ensuring a dining experience packed with fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients. Guests can order from Harvest Kitchen through the Vitality Bowls mobile app, online ordering websites and in-store at any Vitality Bowls café location.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value, in alignment with the brand’s mission to help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.