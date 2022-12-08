Vitality Bowls Location Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Special Promotions

Vitality Bowls in Castro Valley, a superfood health food café which specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, juices, wraps, salads and more, is celebrating eight years in business with special promotions for their loyal fans and customers.

During the café’s official anniversary weekend starting Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, Loyalty Customers at Vitality Bowls Castro Valley will receive an $8 medium-sized Breakfast, Nutty, Tropical or Vitality Bowl in with a purchase of any medium or large bowl.

“We are so ecstatic to be celebrating eight years of our Vitality Bowls café,” says Debra Ochoa, owner of the superfood restaurant in Castro Valley. “It’s been a great joy to share our mission of health and wellness through delicious, clean and nutritious foods. When my husband and I began this journey nearly a decade ago, we received overwhelming support and loyalty from the local community – it’s because of them that we are driven to continue our mission and provide convenient, high-quality, healthy dining options to Castro Valley for years to come.”

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic hemp granola).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 130 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.