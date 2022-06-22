Vitality Bowls to Offer Free Granola to Guests

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café, is once again joining forces with Nature’s Path Organic Foods to offer its customers an extra add-on of the flavorful, crunchy granola on any Vitality Bowls açaí bowl for free.

Available exclusively on June 25 and 26, Vitality Bowls is inviting guests to celebrate with extra Nature’s Path Organic Hemp granola with their favorite açaí bowl. Made with whole grain rolled oats, flax seeds and hemp seeds, Nature’s Path Organic Hemp granola is certified organic, non-GMO and free of artificial preservatives or additives.

“Nature’s Path granola is a true customer favorite and one of our most popular add-ons for our açai bowls and smoothies,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “We’re eager to share even more delicious and healthy granola with our dedicated Vitality Bowls guests on June 25 and 26 for a weekend celebration, and to invite new customers in to try it for the first time, too. There is nothing like enjoying one of our delicious, signature açaí bowls paired with crunchy granola.”

Customers can redeem the free granola add-on at their nearest participating Vitality Bowls location on June 25 and 26 with the purchase of an açaí bowl.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry, selling well over 10 million açaí bowls since its inception. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Guests can enjoy a variety of delectable options from Vitality Bowls, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries and honey). Plus, fresh juices, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, panini, toasts and salads are available in each café.