Vitality Bowls to Offer Special Deals for Father's Day and National Smoothie Day

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café brand that specializes in rich açaí bowls and smoothies, has announced a pair of exciting specials that will allow fans and superfood fanatics to celebrate the start of the summer, kicking off with Father’s Day on June 20 and National Smoothie Day on June 21.

On Sunday, June 20, Vitality Bowls is encouraging guests to celebrate Father’s Day with an exclusive Buy One Get One 50 percent off deal on all medium and large açaí bowls. To redeem the offer, customers must download the Vitality Bowls mobile app and sign up for the brand’s Loyalty Program or have an existing Loyalty Member account.

In honor of National Smoothie Day celebrated annually on June 21, Vitality Bowls is presenting another reason to ring in the summer solstice with a sweet celebration. Offered only on National Smoothie Day, Vitality Bowls will entice guests to order an Açaí Elixir, Tropical Paradise and Temptation smoothies all day long for only $5. The deal is available to customers who order any of the three most popular smoothies in-store or online at participating locations on June 21.

“Our devoted followers are all about balance, and as we head into a summer full of celebrations and milestones, we are continuing to keep health and wellness top of mind,” says Tara Gilad, President and Co-Founder of Vitality Bowls. “We are confident that the initiatives taking place on June 20 and June 21 will provide new and existing guests the opportunity to bond with loved ones and friends over delicious, nutrition-focused meals.”