Upholding its dedication to food allergy safety and education, Vitality Bowls has announced a partnership with the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT) for the fifth consecutive year. During Allergy Awareness Month this May, Vitality Bowls locations across the nation will unite to raise awareness and promote education surrounding food allergies.

Throughout the month of May, guests are encouraged to indulge in the exclusive Bowl of the Month, the Super Berry Bowl. Vitality Bowls will be donating 10 percent of proceeds from the Super Berry Bowl to FAACT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing food allergy education, preventing anaphylaxis, and fostering safer environments for individuals affected by food allergies worldwide.

“At Vitality Bowls, we are deeply committed to promoting food allergy awareness – it’s a cause that lies at the heart of our brand’s mission,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “Our partnership with FAACT grows stronger each passing year as we collectively strive to educate and empower individuals and families impacted by food allergies. The vital work conducted by FAACT resonates with our core values, and we are honored to work alongside them in this initiative.”

The Super Berry Bowl features a delicious blend of açaí, strawberries, and blueberries, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, mulberries, goji berries, and honey. Originated by Vitality Bowls franchisees Brian and Kathy Hom, the Super Berry Bowl pays tribute to their son, BJ, whose tragic passing in 2008 underscored the importance of food allergy awareness. Inspired by their personal journey, the Hom family joined forces with Vitality Bowls to amplify their advocacy efforts around food allergy safety. Available at all Vitality Bowls locations until May 31, the Super Berry Bowl serves as a symbol of solidarity and support for the food allergy community.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized