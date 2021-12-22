Vitality Bowls to Open 34th California Store in Willow Glen Neighborhood

Vitality Bowls, a café which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – announced today the grand opening of its café in San Jose-Willow Glen that will take place on Friday, January 7.

The new café will be conveniently located at 1167 Lincoln Avenue amongst the bustling restaurant scene on the main strip of the Willow Glen neighborhood. This restaurant will be the 34th Vitality Bowls café in California.

In celebration of the opening, residents and guests who visit Vitality Bowls in San Jose-Willow Glen on January 7 can redeem an exclusive Buy One Get One Free deal on all açaí bowls and smoothies, valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app. There will also be an exclusive Buy One Get One 50% off for any menu item also valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app on January 8 and 9.

Customers will be able to get the full Vitality Bowls experience while maintaining safety practices through indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup, third-party delivery. Additionally, customers who sign up for the Vitality Bowls Loyalty App will receive exclusive member perks and discounts.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Customers can also enjoy signature Vitality Bowls cold pressed juices, and energy and immunity-boosting shots, made with ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Every Vitality Bowls serves as a place where anyone can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting,” says Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “We look forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls message with the San Jose-Willow Glen community."

There are currently more than 145 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.