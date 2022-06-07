Vitality Bowls to Open in Watertown, Massachusetts

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods, announced the anticipated opening of its café at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on June 10. Under the ownership of local entrepreneur, Tim Johnson, the new Arsenal Yards café marks the brand’s breakthrough entrance into Massachusetts.

“I’m incredibly eager to bring the Vitality Bowls experience to Massachusetts, and specifically the Watertown community. I couldn’t be more excited to open our first MA location at Arsenal Yards” says Johnson, who previously served as a C-suite executive in the tech industry for several years before venturing into entrepreneurship with Vitality Bowls. “There is something for everyone on the menu and I know that the café will be a great place for people to enjoy delicious, clean food they can feel good about.”

The new café will be conveniently located at 113 Bond Square, in the Arsenal Yards neighborhood, which offers shopping, dining, fitness and entertainment, along with residences, a hotel and life science space. Though this restaurant will be the first Vitality Bowls café in Massachusetts, Johnson already has plans underway to open a second location in the Cambridge area soon afterward. Both cafés will join more than 140 locations open or in development nationwide.

“Vitality Bowls brings a healthy, delicious and on-the-go dining option to our already diverse lineup of restaurant, retail and entertainment destinations here at Arsenal Yards,” says Ryan Feinberg, VP Leasing Wilder. “As many continue to focus on wellness and embracing a health-conscious lifestyle, we can’t wait for our residents, community members and guests alike to enjoy the delicious superfoods Vitality Bowls has to offer, just time for summer!”

In celebration of its opening, residents and guests who visit Vitality Bowls at Arsenal Yards on June 10 can redeem an exclusive Buy One Get One Free deal on all açaí bowls, valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app. There will also be an exclusive Buy One, Get One 50% Off for any menu item also valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app on June 11 and 12.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Every Vitality Bowls serves as a place where community members can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting,” says Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “We look forward to seeing Tim grow his businesses in the Boston area.”

