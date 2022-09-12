Vitality Bowls Opens in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Vitality Bowls, a superfood café which focuses on delivering top-quality açaí bowls, smoothies, juices and more, announced today the opening of its newest café in Cambridge. The franchise location will be the second for local owner, Tim Johnson, who recently opened his first Vitality Bowls café in Watertown this past June.

The new café will be conveniently located at 425 Massachusetts Avenue, near Central Square. As the second Vitality Bowls café in Massachusetts, the Cambridge restaurant joins the 130 locations already open or in development nationwide. To celebrate, the Cambridge café will be offering an exclusive Buy One Get One 50% off for any menu item valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18.

“We are tremendously excited to be opening our second Vitality Bowls location in Massachusetts,” says Johnson, “It’s been such a rewarding experience to work with the Vitality Bowls team again. Our first opening in Watertown was a massive success and our superfood menu items resonate incredibly well with residents. Given the significant population of students, educators, and professionals in the Cambridge area, we know the local community will love the convenient, clean eating options that Vitality Bowls provides.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Tim has the experience and passion we look for in Vitality Bowls owners, and he’s done an incredible job growing the brand in Massachusetts,” says Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “Every Vitality Bowls serves as a place where community members can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting, and we know the Cambridge area will love what we have to offer.”

There are currently more than 130 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.