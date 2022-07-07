Vitality Bowls Opens in Clemmons, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – announced today the opening of a new café in the Clemmons community on July 8. The new franchise location will be the second for local entrepreneur, Therese Lopez, who also owns a Vitality Bowls in Greensboro.

“We are tremendously excited to bring fresh, nutritious açaí bowls, smoothies and so much more to the Clemmons community with a concept like Vitality Bowls,” says Lopez, “There is a growing need for health-conscious, fast casual options in Clemmons. Through our café, we’ll be able to provide the community with nutrient-rich options to satisfy their cravings.”

The new café will be conveniently located at 3459 Gentry Circle in Clemmons. This restaurant will be the fourth Vitality Bowls café in North Carolina, joining the 140 locations open or in development nationwide. To celebrate, the Clemmons café will be offering $6 smoothies and $10 Vitality, Nutty and Tropical açaí bowls Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Therese is the perfect person to continue to grow the Vitality Bowls brand in the Clemmons area,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder Vitality Bowls. “Her commitment to the community is outstanding, and she truly understands the value in providing her guests with safe, healthy food options.”