Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, made with antioxidant-rich and nutritious superfoods, announces the debut of its newest café set to open in Buford on September 27. The new location, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and resident, Angel German, will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Buford will be offering exclusive deals, including: Buy One Get One FREE on all açaí bowls, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item on September 28 and September 29.

“Introducing Vitality Bowls to Buford is a proud milestone for me,” said Angel German, a seasoned operations executive originally from the Dominican Republic. “Following a successful three-decade corporate career, I’m excited to bring a fresh, healthy dining option to the community. Our café is dedicated to serving high-quality ingredients with no fillers — just pure nutrition. As someone who values both customer service and healthy living, I’m committed to sharing this lifestyle with Buford residents.”

Conveniently located at 3320 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 102, in Buford adjacent to the bustling Hamilton Ridge shopping mall, the new café marks the third Vitality Bowls in Georgia, contributing to the brand’s impressive growth to more than 70 locations nationwide.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re excited to welcome Angel as the newest member of the Vitality Bowls brand,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “His dedication to customer service and impressive business experience make him a fantastic addition to our team, perfectly aligned with our commitment to nourishing communities. With Angel’s leadership, starting in Buford and moving towards future expansion, we’re confident he will play a key role in spreading the Vitality Bowls experience throughout the state.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.