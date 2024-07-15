Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, made with antioxidant-rich and nutritious superfoods, announced the debut of its newest café in Suwanee on July 12. Spearheaded by local resident and entrepreneur, Sushma Chada, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Suwanee will be offering exclusive deals, including Buy One Get One free on all açaí bowls on July 12, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item from July 13 to July 14.

“I’m excited to bring Vitality Bowls to the Suwanee community. Our café goes beyond just serving healthy food – it’s about embracing a healthy way of life,” said Chada, an experienced IT professional committed to wellness. “Each item is freshly prepared using only the highest quality ingredients. Our açaí bowls and smoothies are made without fillers like ice or frozen yogurt, emphasizing the importance of nutritious eating for a happy, healthy life. We can’t wait to start serving delicious meals to our new customers.”

Situated at 3120 Mathis Airport Pkwy, next to The Village Shoppes at Windermere, the new café marks the second Vitality Bowls establishment in Georgia, contributing to the 70+ locations open now nationwide.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our newest Vitality Bowls café led by Sushma. As a brand deeply committed to nourishing communities, we’re confident that she is the perfect entrepreneur to share the delicious and nutritious world of Vitality Bowls with the local community,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Her business expertise, dedication to customer service and understanding of our mission make her the ideal partner to expand our vibrant superfood concept and transform healthy eating in Suwanee.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.