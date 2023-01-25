Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls Charlotte. “There is so much potential for Vitality Bowls in this city, given the local demand for clean and nutritious offerings. I look forward to bringing the full Vitality Bowls experience to Charlotte residents.”

The new café will be conveniently located at 1414 South Tryon Street, near the Bank of America stadium. This restaurant will be the third Vitality Bowls café in North Carolina. To celebrate, the café will be offering a Buy One Get One Free medium and large açaí bowls Friday, January 27 and Buy One Get One 50% any menu item, Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Karthick is the perfect person to continue to grow the Vitality Bowls brand in the North Carolina area,” says Tara Gilad, Co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “His commitment to the community is outstanding, and he truly understands the value in providing his guests with safe, healthy food options.”

There are currently 127 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.