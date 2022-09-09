Vitality Bowls Opens Third Unit in Orlando

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – announced today the opening of the third café in Orlando. The new franchise location will be the first for Sergio Lopez and Angela Pereira.

“I’m incredibly eager to bring the Vitality Bowls experience to the O-Town West community in Orlando,” says Lopez, who brings with him a long history in providing superb customer service in retail roles. “The café specializes in delicious, clean food options and a broad menu. There’s truly something for everyone, and we’re thrilled to be a part of providing diverse health food options for Orlando residents and tourists who might be looking for a break from fast-casual dining that might not reem health benefits like Vitality Bowls menu options.”

Lopez and Pereira bring with them over two decades of experience in retail and customer service roles, both with a passion in the health and wellness movement. The pair is eager to implement their expertise into their entrepreneurship with Vitality Bowls.

The new café will be conveniently located at the Village at O-Town West, a new popular city center which features restaurant, retail and entertainment. The center is also conveniently located near major attractions such as Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World, pulling in many tourists that visit to dine. This restaurant will be the third Vitality Bowls café in Orlando and the sixth in Florida, joining the 129 locations open and under development nationwide.

Customers will be able to get the full Vitality Bowls experience while maintaining safety practices through indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup, third-party delivery.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.]

Customers can also enjoy signature Vitality Bowls cold pressed juices, and energy and immunity-boosting shots, made with ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Every Vitality Bowls serves as a place where anyone can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting,” says Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “We look forward to seeing Sergio and Angela grow their business in Orlando and sharing the Vitality Bowls message with the community.”

There are currently more than 129 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.