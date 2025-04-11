Vitality Bowls, the leading franchise concept specializing in antioxidant-rich açaí bowls, has inked an agreement to expand the renowned superfood café business with two new locations in Elk Grove and one new location in Campbell, California.

Complementing their signature açaí bowls, Vitality Bowls is also known for other nutritious offerings, such as smoothies, salads, wraps, toasts, grain bowls and more, made from high-quality, clean ingredients.With the first location’s anticipated debut later this year, the fast-casual restaurants are set to become a nutritional haven for residents, professionals, and visitors alike. With a belief that eating nutritious food is 100% vital to a happy, healthy lifestyle, Vitality Bowls is committed to fueling the clean eating movement in the San Jose and Sacramento communities, making it simple for residents through a blend of convenience and genuine hospitality.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission to help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“Bringing three new superfood cafés to the San Jose and Sacramento areas is an exciting next step as we continue growing our brand throughout California,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “With the incredible fan following we’ve already built throughout the Bay Area, we are confident that the owners will do a fantastic job expanding our presence and delighting local customers with the quality, taste and convenience that Vitality Bowls has to offer.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, will add another layer of convenience to the guest experience in Elk Grove and Campbell. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.