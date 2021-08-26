Vitality Bowls Partners with Nature's Path to Offer Extra Granola for Free

Vitality Bowls is joining forces with Nature’s Path Organic Foods to offer superfood café customers extra granola with any Vitality Bowls acai bowl purchase for free.

Offered Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, Vitality Bowls customers will be able to add Nature’s Path Organic Hemp granola to their favorite açaí bowl all day long. Made with whole grain rolled oats, flax seeds and hemp seeds, Nature’s Path Organic Hemp granola is certified organic, non-GMO and free of artificial preservatives or additives.

“One of our most popular superfood toppings is Nature’s Path granola,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “The whole grain rolled oats and seeds perfectly complement our nutritious açaí bowls, and pair well with other fruit toppings. We encourage all new guests and loyal fans to take advantage of the offering September 5-6.

All customers will receive the free granola add-on at their nearest participating Vitality Bowls location on September 5-6 with the purchase of any bowl with no coupon code required.

Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has solidified itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods. All items are made to order and prepared in a kitchen designed to avoid cross contact for customers with food allergies. All of the brand’s bowls and smoothies are free of ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

The menu features the widest variety of unique superfoods, including organic mangosteen, organic camu camu, organic spirulina, organic aronia, organic moringa, organic maca, bee pollen and more. Guests can choose from a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and the signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries and honey).

On the cusp of exciting promotions, Vitality Bowls is also gearing up to celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary in October 2021. The milestone will recognize a successful decade for founders Tara and Roy Gilad after they first created Vitality Bowls in 2011 as a result of discovering their daughter’s severe food allergies and wanting a restaurant concept with healthy, allergy-safe food alternatives.