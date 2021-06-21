Vitality Bowls Partners with NBA Player Royce O'Neale to Help Students

Vitality Bowls in Salt Lake City has partnered with professional basketball player, Royce O’Neale, to give back to students in underserved communities.

The initiative will kick off on June 21 with a brand-new açaí bowl hitting the Vitality Bowls menu at the Salt Lake City location. The limited-time UnBEETable Bowl was developed by O’Neale himself, made with açaí, bananas, strawberries, beet powder and almond milk and topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, hemp seeds and honey.

“The opportunity to partner with Royce and assist in his foundation’s mission is very exciting,” said Carmela Sannuto, co-owner of the Vitality Bowls location in Salt Lake City with Daniel Fuentes. “I’m happy we’re able to help those in need through this collaboration.”

Twenty percent of all UnBEETable Bowl proceeds will go to the The Royce O’Neale Foundation. Royce and his mother, Deborah established the nonprofit in 2018 to provide mentoring and learning opportunities to bridge educational and economic gaps faced by students dealing with economic hardship.

“I’m excited to work with Vitality Bowls and introduce a great new menu item and give back through my foundation,” says O’Neale. “The UnBEETable is exactly the kind of fuel I need to train and stay on the top of my game, I know the customers will love it and feel good about supporting an important cause.”

The UnBEETable Bowl is available at the Salt Lake City Vitality Bowls location for a limited time only.