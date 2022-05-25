Vitality Bowls Plans Opening in Gilbert

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls and smoothies, announced that a site has been secured to open the renowned superfood café in Gilbert, Arizona, with local entrepreneur Gary Legumina, his sons Casey and Jake Legumina, as well as their mother Julie Delaney.

The group is planning for a late summer opening at 3975 East Williams Fields Road. The health-focused fast casual restaurant will grant local residents, professionals and visitors access to an assortment of nutrient-dense foods not found elsewhere. The new café will be the first Vitality Bowls location to open in the entire state of Arizona. Once the new Gilbert café has opened, they plan on opening an additional two to three locations in the area.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Vitality Bowls to the Gilbert community and bring healthy and delicious food options to those in the local area,” says Gary Legumina, who brings extensive restaurant ownership experience with him after opening and operating several Subway locations throughout the area for 18 years. “Vitality Bowls is the next big thing when it comes to healthy eating, and it will absolutely be a hit in the Gilbert community. I can’t wait to open my café doors and create a whole new legion of superfood fans.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed). Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

“With his previous owner-operator experience, Gary is the perfect individual to bring Vitality Bowls to Gilbert,” adds Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “He truly represents our values here at Vitality Bowls and shares the mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

There are currently more than 145 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.