Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept known for its antioxidant-rich açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, is adding a new smoothie to its superfood lineup. Starting September 1, guests can enjoy the all-new Coffee Crunch Smoothie, a delicious and energizing blend that brings together the bold taste of cold brew and the nutrient power of cacao, with a signature Vitality Bowls twist.

The Coffee Crunch Smoothie is crafted with almond milk, cold brew coffee, organic açaí, banana, date paste, honey, whey protein and organic cacao nibs to create a bold, naturally energizing drink with a subtle cacao nib crunch. It’s the perfect balance of rich coffee flavor and nutrient-packed ingredients—ideal for anyone looking to fuel their day with something both delicious and functional.

“At Vitality Bowls, we’re always looking for new ways to elevate the superfood experience,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “The Coffee Crunch Smoothie is a fun, flavorful way to get your morning buzz with the added benefits of nutrient-rich ingredients like organic açaí and cacao. It’s energy-boosting, satisfying, and perfectly in line with our mission to deliver food that helps our guests feel 100% revitalized.”

Available nationwide, the Coffee Crunch Smoothie is perfect for coffee lovers seeking a healthier option and smoothie fans wanting a rich, craveable new flavor profile. Whether enjoyed as a breakfast boost or afternoon pick-me-up, this new menu item continues Vitality Bowls’ commitment to offering high-quality ingredients that don’t compromise on taste.

Vitality Bowls has built its reputation on using the highest-quality superfoods that deliver unparalleled nutritional benefits. Signature ingredients like acerola, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, spirulina, a potent blue-green algae that supports energy and immunity, and maca powder, revered for its mood-boosting and hormone-balancing properties, are just a few examples of the brand’s dedication to serving food that fuels and revitalizes. Other nourishing options like raw honey, a natural antioxidant powerhouse, and coconut milk, rich in healthy fats, further enhance the brand’s commitment to clean eating.

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.