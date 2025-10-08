Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept known for its antioxidant-rich açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, is introducing a new seasonal smoothie to its pumpkin lineup for a limited time. For the first time ever, the Pumpkin Smoothie will be available nationwide beginning October 1 and running through November.

The Pumpkin Smoothie is a delicious, nostalgic blend that combines the smooth, earthy taste of pumpkin with the natural sweetness of açaí. Crafted with almond milk, pumpkin purée, organic açaí, banana, strawberries, cinnamon and nutmeg, the smoothie delivers a rich, antioxidant-packed drink with a subtle hint of spice. It’s the perfect balance of fall flavor and nutrient-dense ingredients, ideal for anyone craving both indulgence and wellness in one seasonal sip.

Alongside the debut of the Pumpkin Smoothie, Vitality Bowls is bringing back its beloved Pumpkin Bowl, available through November. Made with organic açaí, pumpkin, organic cinnamon, strawberries, bananas and almond milk, then topped with organic granola, strawberries, bananas, pumpkin seeds, honey and nutmeg, the Pumpkin Bowl is a vibrant combination of flavors and spices that perfectly capture the essence of the season.

“Pumpkin season is the perfect time for us to showcase how bold flavors can also be incredibly nourishing,”said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “The Pumpkin Smoothie is crafted with high-quality ingredients that don’t compromise on taste, featuring vitamin-rich superfoods like pumpkin and organic cinnamon. It’s heart-healthy, satisfying and perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver food that helps our guests feel their best.”

Vitality Bowls has built its reputation on using the highest-quality superfoods that deliver unparalleled nutritional benefits. Signature ingredients like acerola, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, spirulina, a potent blue-green algae that supports energy and immunity, and maca powder, revered for its mood-boosting and hormone-balancing properties, are just a few examples of the brand’s dedication to serving food that fuels and revitalizes. Other nourishing options like raw honey, a natural antioxidant powerhouse, and coconut milk, rich in healthy fats, further enhance the brand’s commitment to clean eating.

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.