Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, made with antioxidant-rich and nutritious superfoods, announced the exciting debut of its first-ever food truck “café” in Modesto. Spearheaded by local Vitality Bowls owner and entrepreneur, Silvana Robin, the new mobile location will serve as another go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

“I’m incredibly excited to start this journey with Vitality Bowls and bring our first food truck to Modesto,” said Silvana, a business and retail management professional with 30+ years of experience who opened her first Vitality Bowls franchise in 2023. “This new mobile model allows us to bring Vitality Bowls’ nutritious offerings directly to our community – whether at local businesses, events or neighborhood gatherings. I’m thrilled to grow with the brand and introduce even more people to the lifestyle and benefits that Vitality Bowls represents.”

The brick-and-mortar Modesto Vitality Bowls is located at 3401 Oakdale Road and the mobile café will deliver the brand’s signature offerings at La Placita Food Truck Park positioned at 302 North 9th Street in Modesto.

“For more than a decade, Vitality Bowls has been at the forefront of the healthy eating movement,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “The launch of this food truck under Silvana’s leadership represents an exciting step forward in our mission to make healthy eating more accessible. Complementing Silvana’s existing location, this model not only enhances our presence in Modesto but also paves the way for other franchisees to reach even more people in and around their communities.”

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

With more than 126 cafés now open or in development, Vitality Bowls offers entrepreneurs a structured, scalable business model in the thriving health and wellness space. Individuals considering owning a Vitality Bowls franchise should share a deep passion for bringing healthy, nutritious food options to their local community. Ideal candidates possess business or restaurant management experience or are seasoned multi-unit franchise owners.