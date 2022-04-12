Vitality Bowls Signs Deal to Open First Five Stores in Tucson

Vitality Bowls announced a signed agreement to open its first five locations in Tucson. Local entrepreneurs, Wendy Alexonis-Gose, Kristian Gose, Leah Ward, Kory Williams and Gary Strauser will own and operate the renowned superfood cafés.

The five forthcoming restaurants in the Tucson area will join 122 Vitality Bowls locations currently open or in development nationwide.

“The fresh ingredients and superfoods that Vitality Bowls offers will pave a new way for clean-eating in the Tucson area,” says Alexonis-Gose, “This area needs a new, exciting, healthy alternative and Vitality Bowls will absolutely provide that. There is something on the menu for everyone, and we’re eager to bring the city’s first ever Vitality Bowls café to community members.”

Prior to their new ownership of Vitality Bowls Cafes, Wendy and her team opened the first six F45 Training locations in the Tucson area, a fitness concept with an emphasis on wellness, innovation, motivation, and results. With their previous experience, Wendy and her team are a perfect match for Vitality Bowls, ready to provide delicious healthy food options for everyone hoping to better their overall wellness journey.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Wendy, Kristian, Leah, Kory and Gary are exactly the right entrepreneurs to grow the brand in Arizona,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “They embody the Vitality Bowls values and share our mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

