Vitality Bowls, the renowned Northern California-born restaurant brand that specializes in açaíbowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife duo, Tianna and Lizandro Barragan, to open the health-focused superfood café in Turlock.

The couple plans to have their café open by the end of 2024, offering a variety of unique, nutrient-dense foods that cater to local residents, professionals and visitors. Focused on food allergy safety and creating meals packed with antioxidants, Vitality Bowls provides a welcoming environment for those seeking nourishing meal options that don’t compromise on taste.

“This is more than just a business venture to us—it’s about bringing our passion for healthy living to our community,” says Tianna Barragan, a seasoned business professional. “Turlock’s small-town charm and close-knit community made it the perfect fit for us to act upon our long-term goals. We’ve seen firsthand the need for more nutritious options in the Central Valley, and we’re excited to fill that gap. Joining forces with Vitality Bowls allows us to be part of something bigger, expanding its reach while satisfying cravings with a variety of healthy superfood options.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“Tianna and Lizando are exactly the right entrepreneurs to grow the brand in Turlock,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Given Lizando’s background as a health professional and Tianna’s business expertise, they truly embody the Vitality Bowls values and share our mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.