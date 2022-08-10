Vitality Bowls Signs Growth Deals in Georgia

Vitality Bowls, the health-food restaurant concept specializing in nutrient-rich açaí bowls and smoothies, has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur, Sushma Chada, to bring the renowned superfood café to Suwanee and John’s Creek.

Chada is planning her first opening for early 2023 in Suwanee. The health-focused fast casual restaurant will grant local residents, professionals and visitors access to an assortment of nutrient-dense foods not found elsewhere. Following this opening, Chada is planning to open an additional location in the John’s Creek area.

“The fresh ingredients and superfoods that Vitality Bowls offers will pave a new way for clean-eating in the Suwanee area,” says Chada, an experienced IT professional with a passion for healthy living. “I first knew of Vitality Bowls because my family and I were regular customers of the nearby Alpharetta location. We’ve never been disappointed when eating there – even though my family members all have different tastes, there is something on the menu for everyone.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Sushma is exactly the right entrepreneur to grow our brand in Georgia,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “She embodies the Vitality Bowls values and shares the mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

There are currently more than 129 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.