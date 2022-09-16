Vitality Bowls Signs Lease for Maitland, Florida

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls and smoothies made with unique superfood ingredients, is ready to enhance healthy offerings in central Florida. The brand has announced today a signed lease with two local entrepreneurs that will bring the renowned superfood café to Maitland.

Alongside two local entrepreneurs who will own the new café, Vitality Bowls announced that the Maitland location is slated to open at early 2023. The healthy-eating destination will be situated at 360 East Horatio Avenue, near the intersection of Orlando Avenue and Horatio Avenue.

“Expanding our superfood movement across the state of Florida is a true milestone for Vitality Bowls. With two successful locations already paving the way in Orlando and another one slated to open this September, plus locations in Aventura and Jacksonville Beach, the Maitland café will be the sixth cafe in the state to help residents step-up their healthy eating habits,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “We could not be more thrilled to team up with two local Maitland entrepreneurs, who fell in love with the brand as Vitality Bowls customers, to bring our signature açaí bowls, smoothies, juices and savory items to the community.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional value.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 130 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.