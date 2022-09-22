Vitality Bowls Store in Cupertino, Califorinia, Honors Anniversary with Special Promotions

Vitality Bowls in Cupertino, a superfood health food café which specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, juices, wraps, salads and more, is celebrating seven years in business with special promotions for their loyal fans and customers.

During the café’s official anniversary weekend starting Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, Vitality Bowls Cupertino will be offering Loyalty Customers $7 smoothies and $10 medium açaí bowls on fan-favorite flavors, including the Nutty Bowl, Vitality Bowl and Tropical Bowl.

“We are honored to be celebrating this great milestone with local community members,” says Sneha Acharya who took ownership of the Cupertino superfood café this past March. “It’s been a great joy to share Vitality Bowls’ mission of health and wellness through our diverse menu offerings with the Cupertino community. Providing high-quality, nutrient-packed and delicious menu items will remain our priority, and we can’t wait to see what the next seven years have in store for Vitality Bowls and its fans.”

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the crowd-pleasing Vitality Wrap, made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 130 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.