Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café offering açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, is gearing up to celebrate one incredible year in Oakland County. The West Bloomfield café, owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Dawn and Tristan Moss, has been a community staple since it first opened in 2023.

“Our first anniversary is a significant milestone for our business and community,” said Dawn Moss. “This year has flown by, and we are incredibly grateful to our guests for choosing us as their go-to superfood destination. To show our appreciation, we’re inviting everyone to celebrate with us. Our guests are an integral part of our success, and without their loyalty and support, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

To celebrate the café’s anniversary, from June 21 to June 23, Vitality Bowls in West Bloomfield is offering special promotions. Guests will receive $5.00 off any one menu item during this period, and each visitor will also get a $5.00 coupon for their next visit. Those looking to snag exclusive promotions can receive them by downloading the Vitality Bowls loyalty app.

“On behalf of the entire team at Vitality Bowls, I am happy to congratulate the West Bloomfield location on its first anniversary,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “We are so proud to have dedicated owners like Dawn and Tristan, whose commitment to our brand has been exemplary. We look forward to seeing how they build upon their success and continue to grow for many years to come.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.