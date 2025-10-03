Vitality Bowls, the nation’s leading superfood café concept specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, grain bowls and more, is celebrating its 14th anniversary this October. To mark this milestone, Vitality Bowls is rewarding its loyal customers with a special promotion. From October 17 to 19, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off on all açaí bowls, as a thank-you for the support that has fueled the brand’s growth over the years.

Since its founding in 2011, Vitality Bowls has continued to expand its mission of redefining healthy eating in the quick-service restaurant space. In its 14 years, the brand has sold nearly 15.9 million açaí bowls nationwide. In the past year alone, guests have purchased more than 1.4 million bowls from the leading superfood concept. These milestones are a direct reflection of Vitality Bowls’ strength as a brand, its loyal customer base, and the growing consumer demand for nutrient-dense, allergy-friendly meals that the company strives to meet.

“As we celebrate 14 incredible years, it’s inspiring to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Our anniversary not only honors the passion of our franchisees and team members but also the loyalty of our guests who have supported us along the way. With exciting innovation, continued nationwide expansion, and strong fan affinity in tow, we are thrilled for what the future has in store as we pursue the Vitality Bowls mission to bring healthy, revitalizing meals to even more communities.”

Vitality Bowls has continued to innovate across its menu with major product launches and enhancements. In March of this year, the company launched a “Create Your Own Bowl” program, which allows for complete customization, as well as new gluten-free granola and additional nutrient-rich toppings. Harvest Kitchen, a virtual brand extension of Vitality Bowls, launched in 2024 and has allowed the brand to expand its savory offerings with more protein-forward, whole-food-based meals. Harvest Kitchen has experienced steady growth and serves as a key pillar in Vitality Bowls’ menu diversification strategy.

Franchise development has also played a critical role in Vitality Bowls’ success story. This year, the brand celebrated four new café openings in New Jersey, Nebraska, Connecticut and California. In addition, the company signed agreements for a three-unit development in Northern California, further strengthening its presence in one of its home markets. With more than 124 cafés now open or in development across 18 states, the brand continues to pursue thoughtful expansion in both new and existing territories. Franchise owners benefit from multiple revenue streams across in-store and online ordering, 3rd party delivery and catering, which all contributed to an average ticket price of $21.53 in 2024. In the past year, the brand also debuted its first-ever food truck café in Modesto, California, a first-of-its-kind model designed to bring Vitality Bowls directly to consumers in new ways.

“When we founded Vitality Bowls, our vision was to provide clean, allergy-friendly alternatives for families and consumers, while also revolutionizing healthy eating in the fast-casual space,” said Roy Gilad, Co-Founder and CEO of Vitality Bowls. “Fourteen years later, that vision has grown beyond what we imagined. Seeing the brand’s continued success, the development of Harvest Kitchen, and the tremendous enthusiasm from our franchise partners reaffirms the positive impact we’re making in communities nationwide.”

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.