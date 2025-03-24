Vitality Bowls, the nation’s leading superfood café that specializes in açaí bowls made with organic açaí, organic granola, and a wide array of superfoods, is celebrating National Açaí Bowl Day with a thrilling lineup of giveaways and deals.

Cementing itself as the go-to destination for açaí bowls, Vitality Bowls is hosting daily giveaways on its Instagram page beginning April 1. On National Açaí Bowl Day, April 6, Vitality Bowls invites guests to celebrate with a Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal on all Create Your Own Bowls. Customers must sign up for the brand’s Loyalty Program by April 5 to redeem the promotion.

“National Açaí Bowl Day is always a special occasion for us, and this year we’re excited to continue the momentum with existing Vitality Bowls fans and new guests alike,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “We’ve planned a week full of fun activities, exclusive offers, and, of course, acai bowls. It’s our way of showing appreciation to all the açaí lovers who support us year-round. Plus, with our recently-launched Create Your Own Bowl program, our guests can take their National Açaí Bowl Day order to the next level by building their dream bowl using all of their favorite bases, toppings, drizzles and more! We can’t wait to share the joy and excitement with our vibrant community, making this year’s celebration the best one yet!”



Vitality Bowls fans are invited to visit the brand’s Instagram page, @vitalitybowls, every day from April 1 to April 6 for special giveaways. Guests can enter contests each day by tagging two friends in the comments section of the day’s post and following the Vitality Bowls Instagram page, for a chance to win a free açaí bowl. For additional entries, guests can share the Instagram post to their own Story, tagging @vitalitybowls and using the hashtag #NationalAçaíBowlDay to increase their chances of winning that day’s prize.



In addition to the week-long açaí bowl giveaways, Vitality Bowls will crown its highly anticipated Superfood Superheroes. Superfood Superheroes are Vitality Bowls superfans who embody the brand’s mission to lead a healthy lifestyle, and they must be a current Loyalty Member who has purchased the most açaí bowls or smoothies in one calendar year. This year’s honorees, Jonathan and Erin B., have been regulars for over two years, drawn in by Vitality Bowls’ commitment to allergy-friendly dining, which has been at the heart of the brand since its founding. With Erin and several of their kids managing food allergies, finding a safe and delicious option hasn’t always been easy—until they discovered Vitality Bowls. Now, it’s part of their daily routine, and their local café team even knows their go-to allergy-friendly orders by heart. For the whole family, Vitality Bowls isn’t just a meal, it’s a place they trust and a community that they have become strong members of.

“I’m truly honored to be this year’s Superfood Superhero,” said Erin B. “As a mother of five, managing multiple allergies in our family can be overwhelming, but Vitality Bowls has been a lifesaver. Whether it’s myself, my kids, or even my husband—who has no allergies at all—everyone loves it. My favorite bowl is the Vitality Bowl, and most of the kids prefer the Nutty Bowl. We’ve built a special bond with the owners at the O-Town West location, and we know we can always count on Vitality Bowls for safe, convenient options that fit all our dietary needs, and that peace of mind is invaluable.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with organic acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.