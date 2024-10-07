Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more announced the exciting debut of a café in Heath on November 8. Spearheaded by local resident and entrepreneur, Casey Winchell, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

“Vitality Bowls’ unwavering commitment to nutritious, freshly prepared meals made with the highest quality of superfoods – free from unnecessary fillers and preservatives – aims to help community residents feel their best,” said, Winchell, a local business owner with 8+ years of customer service experience. “From fan-favorite açai bowls to nourishing grain bowls and wraps, the Vitality Bowls menu offers something for everyone, providing a perfect destination for community members to indulge in delicious food that makes them feel good too. I’m thrilled to bring this experience to everyone in Heath.”

Situated at 110 Smirl Dr. Heath, TX 75032, the new café marks the 11th Vitality Bowls in Texas, contributing to the 126 stores open or in development nationwide.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with Casey as she brings her passion for exceptional customer service and healthy living to the Heath community,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “In addition to her stellar business experience and commitment to our mission of providing unique, delectable food to the surrounding community, Casey hopes to bring healthy, fast-casual food to a market that is slim on diverse choices.”

Customers can also enjoy exclusive Vitality Bowls cold-pressed juices, including signature Green Me Up and C Me Up flavors, and energy and immunity-boosting shots made with ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.