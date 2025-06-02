Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, made with antioxidant-rich and nutritious superfoods, announced the exciting debut of its newest café in Turlock on June 13. Spearheaded by local residents and entrepreneurs, Tianna and Lizandro Barragan, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients. To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Turlock will be offering exclusive deals, including Buy One Get One free on all açaí bowls on June 13, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item from June 14 to June 15.

“I’m so excited to bring Vitality Bowls to Turlock, it’s the perfect blend of everything my husband and I care about,” said Tianna Barragan, a local business professional with a background in marketing and a passion for wellness. “With his experience in healthcare and my love for community-driven business, Vitality Bowls brought together the best parts of our worlds. Every item is made fresh, with no fillers like ice or frozen yogurt, and packed with real superfoods. We’re here to offer food that not only tastes great but supports a healthy lifestyle for everyone in the community.”

Situated at 2585 Geer Road in the bustling Geer Gardens shopping center, the new café marks the 31st Vitality Bowls establishment in California, contributing to the 70+ locations open now nationwide. For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re so excited to welcome Tianna and Lizandro as the newest Vitality Bowls owners,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls.

“With Tianna’s strong business background and Lizandro’s experience in the healthcare field, they bring a unique blend of passion and purpose to the brand. Their dedication to customer service and belief in our mission make them the perfect team to introduce Turlock to the nutritious, delicious world of Vitality Bowls and help us continue to redefine what healthy eating looks like.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.