Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood café specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, grain bowls, salads and wraps, announced the opening of its new restaurant location in Tucson on Friday, August 9. This marks the second location for local resident and owner Wendy Alexonis-Gose, and business partner Leah Ward.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Tucson will be offering exclusive deals, including Buy One Get One FREE on all açaí bowls on August 9, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item from August 10 to August 11.

“I’m thrilled to open another Vitality Bowls in Tucson. Our café is more than just healthy food – it’s a lifestyle,” said Wendy Alexonis-Gose, who also owns 14 F45 training locations in the area. “We freshly prepare each item using the highest quality ingredients. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice or frozen yogurt. Vitality Bowls is here to prove that eating nutritious food is 100% vital to a happy, healthy life and luckily for residents in Tucson, we’ve been successful enough to serve even more folks in the community.”

Situated at 7155 E Tanque Verde Road, Suite C112 in the bustling Colonia Verde Shopping Mall, the new café joins existing Vitality Bowls locations open now in Tucson and Gilbert, contributing to the 70+ locations open nationwide.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re thrilled about continuing our partnership with Wendy as she opens her second Vitality Bowls café. She has over 30 years of business experience and is an ideal entrepreneur for our brand because of her commitment to nutrition and healthy living in Tucson,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Her prior experience and deep understanding of our mission make me confident of the success this new Vitality Bowls will have. She will do a great job in helping us grow our vibrant superfood concept as she continues to revolutionize healthy eating in Tucson.”

Customers can also enjoy exclusive Vitality Bowls cold-pressed juices, including signature Green Me Up and C Me Up flavors, and energy and immunity-boosting shots made with ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.