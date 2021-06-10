Vitamix XL Blender Built for Bigger, Better Smoothies

Cut steps and dramatically reduce prep time with the Vitamix XL, a large-capacity commercial machine that allows the blending of multiple batches or bulk quantities of key menu items at once. This powerful countertop blender lets you blend up to 24 8-ounce servings at one time, making it a versatile time-saver for preparing large quantities of smoothies, soups, sauces, batters, dessert fillings, and more. The XL is equipped with a powerful 4.2 peak-output horsepower motor for dependable, heavy blending in a fraction of the time. Its 1.5-gallon container features a low-profile, removable plug lid for ease in adding ingredients while blending. Features like variable speed control and pulse work together to help chefs and kitchen staff customize blends and achieve precise textures. For blending smaller batches, the unit also comes with a 64-ounce container.