VitaTouch Launches Self-Sanitizing Door Handle

As restaurants and eateries around the globe look for ways to best protect guests and employees from diseases like COVID-19, Phoenix-based VitaTouch has launched an innovative door handle that eliminates 99.9% of germs and viruses on contact.

The VitaTouch Self-Sanitizing Door Handle automatically dispenses hand sanitizer into the palm of your hand with every pull – it’s automatic. And because people often avoid sanitizer due to sticky resident, this handle is engineered to deliver a silky-smooth, luxurious feel that scored 8 out of 10 confidence points in research by an independent consumer research firm.

“The VitaTouch Self-Sanitizing Door Handle delivers the next generation of hand hygiene to restaurants and commercial entities. It eliminates germs on contact and clearly demonstrates your restaurant’s care for the safety and well-being of guests and employees,” says founder and CEO Mike Rafko.

The product was launched in direct response to safety concerns about hand hygiene arising out of COVID-19. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress that clean hands are the best defense against disease spread.

“We’ve learned from COVID that clean hands are key to preventing disease, but most people don’t wash their hands properly or often enough, and the only way to sanitize has been to change behavior to seek and find remote or wall-mounted sanitizing stations. VitaTouch solves all three of these issues simply by opening the door,” says Rafko.

The VitaTouch Self-Sanitizing Door handle has stainless steel components and is durable for high-traffic areas such as entrance doors, hallways and bathrooms in restaurants and public buildings.

The product is being sold to restaurants as part of its outreach to building owners, facility managers and chief safety officers in public-facing markets such as event venues, cruise lines, higher education, restaurants and hospitality, and commercial businesses. It is available in two options: The VitaTouch Replacement Handle, designed to replace existing pull-handles in less than 15 minutes with existing hardware; and the VitaTouch Retrofit Handle, which can be affixed above an existing handle with commercial-grade adhesive tape. Neither handle requires batteries or any power source to operate.