VIVA Chicken Announces Epic Lineup for VIVA Week

VIVA Chicken announced epic details for their third-annual VIVA Week (July 21- July 30), including three extra days of festivities to pay special tribute to their 10-year anniversary. Starting Friday, July 21, guests can look forward to a new seasonal menu, appetizing deals, random acts of kindness, unexpected partnerships and donation campaigns for VIVA’s long-standing nonprofit partner, No Kid Hungry.

The party kicks off with the launch of a limited edition summer menu featuring Verde Chicken, a fresh spin on VIVA’s hottest, freshest chicken, hand-pulled off the bone and tossed in house-made Verde sauce with huacatay, lime juice, and cilantro. Inspired by the heat of summer, the seasonal offerings introduce Warm Summer Corn, a mix of sweet summer corn, Peruvian white corn, sweet red peppers, lime juice, green sauce and queso fresco. Guests can add Verde Chicken to any VIVA favorite or check out these new features:

Verde Chicken Taco (VIVA’s first taco to join the menu!): Verde Chicken layered on warm corn tortillas, topped with made-in-house daily citrus pepper slaw, warmed summer corn and queso fresco for $11.75

Verde Chicken Wrap: Verde Chicken inside of a warm tortilla and filled with made daily citrus pepper slaw, warmed summer corn and queso for $11.75

Throughout VIVA Week, fans can also expect:

Double Points for all Viva Points Loyalty members

Buy one, get one entree free reward for at checkout for dine-in guests that download the VIVA app and signs up to be a VIVA Points Loyalty Member (excludes half chicken and family meals)

Bruno’s Big Chicken Day (a whole chicken, three large sides and signature sauces of the guests' choice for $24.95 every Thursday) on Friday, July 28, to celebrate Peruvian Independence Day

“Random Acts of Kindness” for the chance to win VIVA swag or gift cards

Social media giveaways featuring elite partner prizes such as Dr.Pepper Airpods, PBR Neon Light, Wet ‘n Wild tickets from Pepsi and more

$1, $3, or $5 fundraiser on every order through the VIVA app, online and in-store to support No Kid Hungry

"We’re recognizing our amazing teams that go above and beyond for our guests every day with team member spotlights, daily treats, group and individual competitions with awesome partner prizes, and free tickets for employees and their families to enjoy the Charlotte Independence Game,” says VIVA CEO Gerald Pulsinelli. “We’re looking for guests to join us in praising our staffers: spot your favorite team member doing excellent work, let them know and they could win big with a Dr. Pepper bike, NC Zoo tickets, or a memorable Minor League Baseball Game experience.”