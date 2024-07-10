VIVA Chicken, the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie chicken joint, is excited to share all the special happenings for the return of their fourth annual VIVA Week, taking place from July 26 to August 1.

This annual celebration features a series of exclusive deals and promotions for VIVA Insiders and, this year, kicks off with a party at the Elizabeth restaurant (1617 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204) on July 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local DJ Kike Naranjo Meneses, specializing in Afro-Peruvian music, sax and flute, will set the soundtrack of the event, along with homemade slushies made with VIVA’s signature Chicha Morada, Maracuya and Herbal Limeade juices and chances to win various prizes and exclusive rewards. Together with Elizabeth 8k, VIVA will host a fun one-mile and three-mile run from the restaurant, and Mecklenburg County Parks And Recreation will be onsite with activities the whole family will enjoy.

During VIVA Week, the more VIVA Insiders visit their local restaurant, the greater the rewards. Encouraging folks to visit three times during the seven-day celebration, guests can earn up to $35 worth of free VIVA Chicken worth 6500 points to be redeemed on future orders. Insiders who visit between July 26 and August 1 will be entered to win FREE VIVA for a year, with one guest per location chosen randomly, and the winners will be announced on August 2.

On Thursday Aug. 1, VIVA Insiders can enjoy $1 off all Bruno’s Big Chicken Day family meal, named after VIVA Co-Owner Bruno Machiavello and includes a whole chicken and three large sides for $24.99 (feeds 3-4 people). In addition, 100% of Thursday’s churro sales will be donated to VIVA Chicken’s #VIVACares partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with opportunities to donate all week long to the meaningful care they provide every year. Donations can also be made at the register in $1, $3, and $5 increments.

“VIVA Week is a special time of the year for us to celebrate our loyal VIVA Insider members and fans, as well as our dedicated team,” said Gerald Pulsinelli, CEO of VIVA Chicken. “Here at VIVA Chicken, our team members are as important to our success as the guests we serve. This week, we are excited to honor and celebrate our team every day for their hard work and dedication.”

To learn about becoming a VIVA Insider and ensure special rewards during VIVA Week, visit the VIVA Insiders webpage and download the VIVA Chicken app in the iOS and Google app stores. More information on the brand can be found at VIVAChicken.com or by following @VIVAChicken on Facebook and Instagram.