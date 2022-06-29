VIVA Chicken Announces Week Full of Giveaways and Promotions

VIVA Chicken has announced details around its second-annual VIVA Week, a seven-day celebration of the hottest, freshest chicken. From Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31, VIVA Week will feature a variety of giveaways and promotions for guests, a sweet fundraiser for charity partner No Kid Hungry and a celebration of Peruvian Independence Day on Thursday, July 28.
Here’s what guests can expect during VIVA Week:
Monday, July 25 - Gift Card Rewards - anyone who purchases a $50 VIVA Chicken gift card will receive a $10 loyalty reward
Tuesday, July 26 - Day of Giving + Tacu Tuesday
Throughout the day on Tuesday, guests who stop by each VIVA Chicken location for dine-in, curbside or takeout meals will be randomly chosen to receive gifts, including $100 VIVA Chicken Gift Cards, Free VIVA for a Year, VIVA gear and more.
25 VIVA Points loyalty members in each VIVA Market (Charlotte, Greenville, Summerville, NC Triad, St. George) will be selected at random to win $25 in VIVA loyalty rewards.
VIVA will host a social media giveaway starring 20 Charlotte FC Tickets (for the game on Saturday July 30), Johnny Fly shades (2 pair) and more.
Wednesday, July 27 - Buy a Churro, Feed a Child
VIVA Chicken will donate 100% of churro sales ($3.50/churro) across all locations throughout the day to No Kid Hungry, building upon the restaurant’s ongoing support of the organization.
In early 2020, Viva entered into a relationship with No Kid Hungry, committing to donate 50 cents from each churro sale to the group. Since the partnership formed, Viva has donated nearly $86,000 to No Kid Hungry.
Thursday, July 28 - Peruvian Independence Day
VIVA Chicken will celebrate Peruvian Independence Day with Bruno’s Big Chicken Day
Named in honor of VIVA co-founder and Peru native Bruno Macchiavello, Bruno’s Big Chicken Day is a whole chicken, three large sides and signature sauces of a guest’s choice, enough to serve a family of four, for $22.95.
VIVA Points members will receive $1 off their Bruno’s Big Chicken Day order on Peruvian Independence Day
VIVA will randomly giveaway tickets, items and other offerings from several local partners including:
- B'zzz Cakes - Red Stone
- Fleet Feet - Summerville
- Tinderbox Fitness - Winston
- Hotworx Yoga - Sun Valley
- The Percantile Creamery - Concord
- iShine Yoga - Huntersville
- Zeppe's Italian Ice - St. George
- Wet N Wild - Greensboro
Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 31 - Double Points Weekend
Guests enrolled in VIVA Points who order from any location will be given double points for each order. Guests who accrue VIVA Points can redeem their points for discounted food, beverages and more at VIVA Chicken.
VIVA Points loyalty members also receive a free churro on their birthday week, surprise gifts and they are the first to know about new menu items and special promotions.