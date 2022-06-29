VIVA Chicken Announces Week Full of Giveaways and Promotions

VIVA Chicken has announced details around its second-annual VIVA Week, a seven-day celebration of the hottest, freshest chicken. From Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31, VIVA Week will feature a variety of giveaways and promotions for guests, a sweet fundraiser for charity partner No Kid Hungry and a celebration of Peruvian Independence Day on Thursday, July 28.

Here’s what guests can expect during VIVA Week: