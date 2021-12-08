VIVA Chicken Breaking Into Georgia

VIVA Chicken, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint, announced signed leases for its first two Georgia restaurants. VIVA will make its debut in metro Atlanta with locations in Kennesaw and Alpharetta, with a third location in the works.

In Kennesaw, VIVA Chicken will occupy 3,200 square feet in Barrett Corners, a new retail development at 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway. The Alpharetta VIVA Chicken location will be within Alpharetta Crossing at 11760 Hayes Bridge Road. Details on VIVA Chicken’s third Atlanta-area restaurant will be announced soon. Within each restaurant, guests can expect a thoughtfully-designed interior featuring vibrant art and a casual, inviting atmosphere. All three Atlanta-area restaurants are slated to open in 2022.

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, the star of VIVA’s menu is Pollo a la Brasa - the hottest, freshest chicken - a staple of Peruvian street food, made from Chef Bruno’s family recipe. To complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken, VIVA also prepares three Peruvian sauces daily at each restaurant - Aji Amarillo (Mild, Yellow), Huacatay (Medium, Green) and Rocoto (Hot, Red). Flavorful juices like Maracuya (Passion Fruit Juice), Herbal Limeade and Peruvian favorite Chicha Morada (made from Peruvian Purple Corn, Cinnamon, Clove, Pineapple, Apple and Limes) are made in-house daily. The VIVA Chicken menu also includes freshly-prepared soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and a variety of signature sides.

Each Thursday, VIVA Chicken celebrates its co-founder with Bruno’s Big Chicken Day, offering a whole charcoal-fire-roasted chicken prepared hot and fresh along with three sides for $19.95. VIVA offers convenient ordering options, including online at VIVAChicken.com, via the VIVA mobile app (available on Google Play and the Apple App Store), as well as curbside pick-up and delivery.

“With VIVA’s hometown being Charlotte, Atlanta was the natural next place for us to expand,” says Gerald Pulsinelli, CEO. “Guests from Atlanta visiting our other locations were longing for us to bring our Peruvian street food closer to home, and we’re delighted to respond with three locations.”

The privately-owned company marks Georgia as its third southeastern state to call home. With the opening of its three Atlanta-area locations, VIVA will operate 18 restaurants across Georgia, the Carolinas and Utah. Through its VIVA Cares program, VIVA Chicken integrates into the local communities it serves, supporting local non-profit organizations and its broader national program with No Kid Hungry.