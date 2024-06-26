VIVA Chicken is bringing back its mouth-watering Verde Chicken for its limited-time summer menu. Filled with vibrancy and zest in celebration of the season, the menu is available for purchase online, in-store, and on their app (more information here).

Hand-pulled off the bone and infused with verde sauce, their famous made in-house daily Huacatay sauce (medium green sauce), lime and cilantro, each bite is a fresh twist on VIVA’s signature rotisserie recipe. Paired with the return of the Warm Summer Corn (a mix of sweet summer corn, Peruvian white corn, sweet red peppers, lime juice, green sauce, and queso fresco), guests can add Verde Chicken to any VIVA favorite or check out these returning and new offerings:

Verde Chicken Taco ($11.95): Verde Chicken layered in warm tortillas and topped with citrus pepper slaw, warmed summer corn, and queso fresco.

Verde Chicken Wrap ($11.95): Verde Chicken filled inside a warm tortilla with citrus pepper slaw, warmed summer corn, and queso fresco.

NEW Verde Chicken Catering and Tacu Tray ($29.99): Guests can now add Verde Chicken to any catering orders or Tacu Tray as a protein option

“After introducing our Verde Chicken last year, our guests loved the fresh take it brought to our menu during the summertime and knew it had to make its return for Summer 2024,” says VIVA CEO Gerald Pulsinelli. “We’re excited to bring it back and expand this limited-time offering to our catering menu and family meals, which are perfect for summer parties that the whole group will enjoy.”