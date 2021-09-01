Viva Chicken Celebrating Bruno’s Big Chicken Day

School’s back in session throughout the Upstate, which means family schedules have become a bit more frantic. For families that need a flavorful homecooked meal on the go, Viva Chicken offers an easy solution each Thursday.

That’s when the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint celebrates Bruno’s Big Chicken Day, offering up a whole chicken and three sides plus signature sauces of a customer’s choice for $19.95, enough to serve a family of four. With the ability to order on the Viva Chicken app and curbside pickup available, Viva Chicken makes family meal plans a breeze.

Families can also add on a churro to their Bruno’s Big Chicken Day dinner - or any Viva meal - and know that they’re giving back to those in need. Viva Chicken donates 50 cents for every churro sold to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. Since entering into its partnership in 2020, Viva Chicken has donated nearly $60,000 to No Kid Hungry.

Viva Chicken recently opened its first Greenville location at 1139 Woodruff Road. The star of Viva’s menu is pollo a la brasa, the Hottest, Freshest Peruvian chicken made from co-founder Bruno Macchiavello’s family recipe.

Guests can download the Viva Chicken app, available on Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS), where they can order ahead and enroll in Viva Points. By enrolling in Viva Points, members earn rewards and promotions for future orders and receive special surprises throughout the year. More information on Viva Points is available at VivaChicken.com/VivaPoints.

Viva Chicken’s Woodruff Road location is open 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Viva Chicken will open a second Greenville location in early 2022, occupying new construction adjacent to the Pelham at 85 Shopping Center located at 3622 Pelham Road, Greenville (the building that will house Viva does not have a final physical address at this time).