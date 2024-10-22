VIVA Chicken, the fast-casual chicken joint serving the hottest, freshest Peruvian rotisserie chicken, launched its limited-time fall menu. This is the first time VIVA has introduced BBQ into its taste collection, finding the perfect balance between sweet and savory flavors. The special edition menu is available for purchase online, in-store, and on their app (more information here).

“At VIVA, we are always leaning into new ways to bring out the rich Peruvian flavors, and the limited-time Peruvian BBQ menu emphasizes a different side to the culinary profile,” states Gerald Pulsinelli, CEO of VIVA Chicken. “The new dishes include char siu sauce, highlighting Peru’s Chinese heritage and deepening our efforts to celebrate the dynamic influences seen throughout the culture.”

This fall, VIVA’s rotisserie chicken is tossed with house-made BBQ sauce that beautifully blends the vibrant spices of Peru with the rich influences of ginger and soy. Starting October 22 through the end of November, guests can add Peruvian BBQ chicken to their next VIVA catering dish or check out these new fall offerings:

● Peruvian BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($11.95): Toasted brioche bun topped with Aji coleslaw and Peruvian BBQ chicken.

● Peruvian BBQ Chicken Burrito ($14.15): Peruvian BBQ chicken wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla with canary beans, avocado, salsa criolla with lime marinated tomato and onion, and guests’ choice of rice. Served with a side of VIVA’s BBQ sauce and preferred side.

● Peruvian BBQ Chicken Fall Harvest Salad ($14.95): Peruvian BBQ chicken served on greens tossed with roasted butternut squash, fall apples, crumbled feta, sliced almonds, fresh avocado, and topped with a zesty apple vinaigrette.