VIVA Chicken Launches Secret Online Menu Item

VIVA Chicken, the fast-casual joint celebrating 10 years of the hottest, freshest Peruvian rotisserie chicken, launches a brand new “secret” menu item only available online, called Pollo Fries. Guests can now exclusively order them through VIVA’s website online ordering, the VIVA app, or third-party delivery partners.

Showcasing the best flavors of Peru, Pollo Fries are hand-cut golden french fries topped with VIVA’s signature pulled rotisserie chicken, red peppers, green onions and made in-house daily yellow and green sauces.

“What started as a team member’s favorite menu hack has caught fire with our guests and they just keep coming back for more,” says VIVA Chicken CEO Gerald Pulsinelli. “After we saw how much our team was enjoying our Pollo Fries, we decided to see how our guests liked them. We began doing what we call Random Acts of Kindness and would drop a box of our loaded fries in a to-go bag with the note, ‘Let us know what you think.’ The response was amazing, so we decided to make the Pollo Fires available as a digital-only menu item for those in the know.”

To keep up with the latest and make ordering Pollo Fries and other VIVA favorites a breeze, guests are encouraged to download the VIVA Chicken app and become a VIVA Points Member to unlock exclusive insider news, rewards and beyond.