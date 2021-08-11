Viva Chicken to Open First Upstate South Carolina Restaurant

Viva Chicken today announced the grand opening date for its first Upstate South Carolina restaurant, which is located at 1139 Woodruff Road in Greenville, easily accessible from Interstates 85 and 385. The fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint will open its doors to the public beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

The star of Viva’s menu is pollo a la brasa, Peruvian chicken made from co-founder Bruno Macchiavello’s family recipe. To ensure guests receive the hottest, freshest chicken possible on each visit, the Viva team fine-tunes their coal-fired rotisseries each morning before loading them with fresh, never frozen chicken. Once Viva sells through the chicken it's prepped for that day, the goodness is Hot, Fresh gone until the following morning.

“We marinate and cook 250 chickens each day and when they’re gone, they’re gone,” says Bruno Macchiavello, Viva Chicken Co-Founder. “Everything we do is fresh and timely, so if you want to check us out, come hungry and get there early.”

The fresh approach at Viva goes beyond just its pollo a la brasa. Viva Chicken’s menu also includes soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and a variety of signature sides in a lively, fast casual environment.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead by downloading and ordering through the Viva Chicken app, available on Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). On opening day, the first 50 people through the door at the Woodruff Road location will receive a $50 Viva Chicken gift card. To qualify for the gift card offer, guests must have the Viva Chicken app downloaded.

By enrolling in Viva Points, members earn rewards and promotions for future orders and receive special surprises throughout the year.

Viva Chicken’s Woodruff Road location is open 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Viva Chicken will open a second Greenville location in early 2022, occupying new construction adjacent to the Pelham at 85 Shopping Center located at 3622 Pelham Road, Greenville (the building that will house Viva does not have a final physical address at this time).

The Greenville locations will be the 13th and 14th for the fast-casual brand. Viva Chicken also has restaurants in the Charlotte area, North Carolina Triad and Utah.