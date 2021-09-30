VIVA Chicken Refreshes Brand Identity

VIVA Chicken, the Charlotte-born fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint, is refreshing its brand identity with a new logo and packaging. The rebrand first debuted at VIVA’s newest location in Greenville, South Carolina, which opened in August, and will begin rolling out to other stores this fall.

Highlighted by its signature, vibrant orange color and utilizing a modern, edgy typeface, the refreshed VIVA identity is as bold as the flavors the restaurant has become known for. VIVA worked with Charlotte-based marketing company Black Wednesday to dig into the brand, understand its growth strategy and collaborate on creating a look that demonstrates the company's culture, audience and vision. The result is a visual representation of a bright future for the brand, as VIVA continues expansion into new markets.

“VIVA Chicken has done a lot of growing up over the past eight years, evolving from a single location to 13 stores in three states with more on the way,” says Gerald Pulsinelli, VIVA Chicken CEO. “Guests will start seeing the new identity in stores in September and we’ll transition everything to the new branding through the New Year. With this new identity, we want to make sure everyone knows where we came from, who we are and what we believe.”